'Virat Kohli will be Naseem Shah's bunny': Former Pakistan cricketer Faisal Iqbal makes bold statement

Former Pakistan cricketer Faisal Iqbal has made a bold statement about Virat Kohli stating that their country's young pacer Naseem Shah could make things difficult for the Indian skipper.

According to Iqbal Kohli will become Naseem Shah`s bunny in the coming future. "With due respect to Virat as a great batsman, I am sure our upcoming superstar fast bowler @iNaseemShah with genuine pace and swing Virat will be his bunny anytime! Looking forward to the future battle," Iqbal tweeted.

What's strange is that Naseem Shah has just started his career in international cricket and is yet to face India.

Not just Iqbal, even Shah had made some comments on Kohli saying that he respects the Indian batsman, but he does not fear him.

"They are special matches as they happen so rarely and yes, I am looking forward to playing against India whenever that opportunity arises. I hope that I can bowl well against India when that chance comes by and won`t let our fans down. As for Virat Kohli, I respect him but don`t fear him," Pakistan media quoted Shah as saying.

"It`s always a challenge to bowl to the best, but that`s where you have to raise your game. I look forward to playing against Virat Kohli and India whenever that chance comes," he added.

Earlier this year, Shah had become the youngest cricketer in the history of international cricket to take a hat-trick. He achieved this feat against Bangladesh.

The pacer has so far played just four Test matches and has scalped 13 wickets. On the other hand, Kohli currently has 70 centuries across all formats and is ranked at the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings while he is in the second place in Tests rankings.