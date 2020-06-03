'Virat Kohli will be Naseem Shah's bunny': Former Pakistan cricketer Faisal Iqbal makes bold statement

Headlines

Delhi news: 24 students of MCD school fall sick due to gas leak in Naraina area

Gadar 2 vs OMG 2: Sunny Deol's action bulldozes Akshay Kumar-starrer, to earn four times as much at box office

‘You’ll be scrutinized the most when you play as an opener’: Aakash Chopra on India star batter's poor form

Viral video: Newlywed woman's spellbinding dance to ‘Lo Chali Main’ weaves magic on internet

Meet Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur, who wanted to become athlete, was about to give up on films, her first salary was...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s ‘Bromance’ video goes viral after Hardik Pandya denies Tilak Varma's fifty

Viral video: Newlywed woman's spellbinding dance to ‘Lo Chali Main’ weaves magic on internet

Meet Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur, who wanted to become athlete, was about to give up on films, her first salary was...

Worst food items for fatty liver

9 fruits for healthy, glowing skin

AI reimagines Malayalam superstars as Ken in Barbie

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s ‘Bromance’ video goes viral after Hardik Pandya denies Tilak Varma's fifty

OMG 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Love Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's Acting, Hail Storyline Of Movie

BTS' V And His Furry Friend Yeontan Is Winning Hearts Of ARMY In Layover Concept Pics

Gadar 2 vs OMG 2: Sunny Deol's action bulldozes Akshay Kumar-starrer, to earn four times as much at box office

IFFM Awards 2023: Sita Ramam wins Best Film; Rani Mukerji, Vijay Varma bag acting prizes; Pathaan takes home this award

Meet Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur, who wanted to become athlete, was about to give up on films, her first salary was...

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Virat Kohli will be Naseem Shah's bunny': Former Pakistan cricketer Faisal Iqbal makes bold statement

Former Pakistan cricketer Faisal Iqbal has made a bold statement about Virat Kohli stating that their country's young pacer Naseem Shah could make things difficult for the Indian skipper.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 03, 2020, 05:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Pakistan cricketer Faisal Iqbal has made a bold statement about Virat Kohli stating that their country's young pacer Naseem Shah could make things difficult for the Indian skipper.

According to Iqbal Kohli will become Naseem Shah`s bunny in the coming future. "With due respect to Virat as a great batsman, I am sure our upcoming superstar fast bowler @iNaseemShah with genuine pace and swing Virat will be his bunny anytime! Looking forward to the future battle," Iqbal tweeted.

What's strange is that Naseem Shah has just started his career in international cricket and is yet to face India. 

Not just Iqbal, even Shah had made some comments on Kohli saying that he respects the Indian batsman, but he does not fear him.

"They are special matches as they happen so rarely and yes, I am looking forward to playing against India whenever that opportunity arises. I hope that I can bowl well against India when that chance comes by and won`t let our fans down. As for Virat Kohli, I respect him but don`t fear him," Pakistan media quoted Shah as saying.

"It`s always a challenge to bowl to the best, but that`s where you have to raise your game. I look forward to playing against Virat Kohli and India whenever that chance comes," he added.

Earlier this year, Shah had become the youngest cricketer in the history of international cricket to take a hat-trick. He achieved this feat against Bangladesh. 

The pacer has so far played just four Test matches and has scalped 13 wickets. On the other hand, Kohli currently has 70 centuries across all formats and is ranked at the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings while he is in the second place in Tests rankings.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Centre to move Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 among 3 Bills in Rajya Sabha today

What happens to your body when you stop consuming alcohol for a month?

Viral video: Girl's sizzling rain-soaked dance to 'Koi Ladki Hai' sets internet on fire

Bangladesh veteran all-rounder appointed as ODI captain for Asia Cup, ODI World Cup 2023

RBI MPC Meeting: Reserve Bank of India keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE