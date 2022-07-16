'Oh but my darling, what if you fly': Did Virat Kohli post a cryptic post after facing trolls?

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's form is surely been a big topic of discussion, despite the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma saying, "Kyu ho rahi hi yaar? Mujhe toh samajh mein nahi aata bhai". (Why is he being discussed? I don't understand).

However, the expectations from the former captain do not seem to less and surely this may have added pressure not only on the player but also on the Indian management if whether or not, the No 3 batter should be selected to play or not.

Amid the many criticism and trolls, Kohli's recent Instagram photo has surely gained attraction. While the picture is of himself, the words on the wall are what have garnered attention.

Captioning the post, "Perspective', the words on the wall with wings read, 'What if I fall...Oh my darling, what if you fly.'

See here:

Talking about Kohli, his lean patch with the bat saw him get dismissed for 16 off 25 balls in London. His dismissal was in the same way he has been getting out in the past - caught behind.

Not just that, the out-of-form batter has also been rested for the five-match T20 series against the West Indies, which will begin on July 29 in Trinidad & Tobago.