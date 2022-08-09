'Virat Kohli needs to..': Kiran More reveals what star batsman must do before Asia Cup 2022

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was included in Team India's squad for Asia Cup 2022, which means the star batter will mark his comeback in the marquee event directly, after having been rested for the West Indies and Zimbabwe tours. The former Indian captain is currently on a break from cricket, as he looks to regain his golden touch.

The year 2022 hasn't been Kohli's best as he has continuously struggled to score some big totals, but despite this, the 33-year-old has been backed by the BCCI.

Meanwhile, former Indian wicketkeeper and ex-chief selector Kiran More feels that the Asia Cup 2022 campaign will be a 'special' one for Kohli, as the people will be expecting a great comeback on his part.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show ‘FOLLOW THE BLUES', More said, "This will definitely be special for Virat Kohli since he now needs to make a comeback, it’s been too many innings. The other batsmen also have been performing really well. Overall, the squad looks good, well balanced."

The veteran further added that he was pleased by the inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin, who hasn't played for Team India much in the T20Is of late, and More feels that the selectors have chosen a good combination of players.

"There are good all-rounders too – R Ashwin has been batting well. Definitely, Axar Patel has been performing well through the year too. I like the team combination and I was really happy with Ravi Bishnoi’s selection. It brought a variation to the team. According to me, this is a good team," he added.

Arshdeep Singh has been a player who has had an immense impact on the team since the IPL 2022, and because he's a left-arm pacer More feels that India have found a gem in the Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer.

"I'm also happy for Arshdeep Singh. He has been performing well in the IPL, against West Indies, where he was the Player of the Series and bowled well. We were in search of a left-arm bowler, who we have found in Arshdeep Singh," concluded More.