KL Rahul and Virat Kohli return as BCCI announces squad for the Asia Cup 2022

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia cup which will be played in UAE from August 27 to 11th September 2022.

READ: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the Asia Cup due to back injury: Sources

Virat Kohli, who was not part of the Indian team in the recently concluded series against West Indies and the upcoming series against Zimbabwe, has been included in the Indian squad along with KL Rahul who has been missing from the action since the IPL due to injury.

Take a look at India's complete squad for the Asia Cup.

Rohit Sharma (Capt ), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

#TeamIndia squad for Asia Cup 2022 - Rohit Sharma (Capt ), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. August 8, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for the selection due to their injury and they will be undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru. BCCI also announced that Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar will be the standby players for this series.