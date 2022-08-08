Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli return as BCCI announces squad for the Asia Cup 2022

BCCI has announced the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup which will be played from 27th August to 11th September.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 09:26 PM IST

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli return as BCCI announces squad for the Asia Cup 2022
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia cup which will be played in UAE from August 27 to 11th September 2022.

READ: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the Asia Cup due to back injury: Sources

Virat Kohli, who was not part of the Indian team in the recently concluded series against West Indies and the upcoming series against Zimbabwe, has been included in the Indian squad along with KL Rahul who has been missing from the action since the IPL due to injury.

Take a look at India's complete squad for the Asia Cup.

Rohit Sharma (Capt ), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for the selection due to their injury and they will be undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru. BCCI also announced that Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar will be the standby players for this series.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PV Sindhu wins first ever singles gold medal in Commonwealth Games, India's 19th gold
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.