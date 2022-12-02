Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Venkatesh Prasad leading race to become national team selector: Report

Venkatesh Prasad was a stalwart in India's fast bowling department during the 1990s. He represented India from 1996 to 2001.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 07:49 AM IST

Venkatesh Prasad leading race to become national team selector: Report
File Photo

Following India's poor performance in the T20 World Cup, the BCCi confirmed that the existing senior men's selection panel, helmed by Chetan Sharma, would be terminated. They also announced that they welcome applications from former cricketers for the soon-to-be-vacant posts.

Since then, a number of names have circulated, with many former Indian cricketers said to be filling the vacant seats. However, according to a report in The Times of India, former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad is now the front-runner to succeed Chetan Sharma as India's new senior men's chief selector.

According to the report, D Vasu and Kanwaljit Singh are the two South Zone aspirants, but the latter's candidacy may not be considered because he is 64 years old, and the age cut off for being a BCCI selector is 60. 

From the West Zone, Mumbai chief selector Salil Ankola is the leading runner, followed by Nayan Mongia and Sameer Dighe. The East Zone is represented by Subroto Banerjee and SS Das, while the North Zone is led by Nikhil Chopra.

Venkatesh Prasad was a stalwart in India's fast bowling department during the 1990s. He represented his country from 1996 to 2001, appearing in 33 Tests and 161 One-Day Internationals and taking 292 wickets in all.

Prasad has also had a distinguished coaching career. During Team India's victorious run in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, he was the Indian bowling coach. He was also the bowling coach for the Chennai Super Kings from 2008 to 2009, after previously working for the Punjab Kings. He also served as the head coach for the Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh Ranji Teams.

READ| IPL 2023 auction: No Indian player in list of 21 cricketers having base price of Rs 2 crore, check full list

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Tabu look adorable at Drishyam 2 trailer launch, Katrina Kaif gives fashion goals
Celebrity-approved saree trends: 5 quirky ways to wear a saree inspired by THESE Bollywood divas
From Greek salad to basic sprouts: Include these delicious and healthy salads in your diet
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: A look at Big B's exotic car collection on his 80th birthday
Child spending too much time on the phone? Know 5 tips to reduce your kids' screen time
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 531 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.