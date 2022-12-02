Venkatesh Prasad leading race to become national team selector: Report

File Photo

Following India's poor performance in the T20 World Cup, the BCCi confirmed that the existing senior men's selection panel, helmed by Chetan Sharma, would be terminated. They also announced that they welcome applications from former cricketers for the soon-to-be-vacant posts.

Since then, a number of names have circulated, with many former Indian cricketers said to be filling the vacant seats. However, according to a report in The Times of India, former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad is now the front-runner to succeed Chetan Sharma as India's new senior men's chief selector.

According to the report, D Vasu and Kanwaljit Singh are the two South Zone aspirants, but the latter's candidacy may not be considered because he is 64 years old, and the age cut off for being a BCCI selector is 60.

From the West Zone, Mumbai chief selector Salil Ankola is the leading runner, followed by Nayan Mongia and Sameer Dighe. The East Zone is represented by Subroto Banerjee and SS Das, while the North Zone is led by Nikhil Chopra.

Venkatesh Prasad was a stalwart in India's fast bowling department during the 1990s. He represented his country from 1996 to 2001, appearing in 33 Tests and 161 One-Day Internationals and taking 292 wickets in all.

Prasad has also had a distinguished coaching career. During Team India's victorious run in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, he was the Indian bowling coach. He was also the bowling coach for the Chennai Super Kings from 2008 to 2009, after previously working for the Punjab Kings. He also served as the head coach for the Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh Ranji Teams.

