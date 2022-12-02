IPL 2023 auction: No Indian player in list of 21 cricketers having base price of Rs 2 crore, check full list

No Indian player in list of 21 cricketers having base price of Rs 2 crore

Ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the IPL 2023 auction is set to take place in Kochi on December 23, and the final date of registration for players was on November 30. As many as 991 players have registered for the upcoming 16th edition of IPL, with as many as 21 cricketers keeping their base price at a staggering Rs 2 crore.

However, for the first time in history, not a single Indian player has kept their name in the highest bracket, of Rs 2 crore in the auction. That's right, all the 21 players who have kept their base price at Rs 2 crore are overseas players.

The list consists of marquee foreign names, including the likes of Sam Curran, England's Test captain Ben Stokes, Australia all-rounder Cameron Green, former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) duo Kane Williamson and Nicholas Pooran among others.

As per the rules of IPL 2023 auction, a total of 87 players can be bought in total taking each squad's strength to 25, whereas a staggering 991 names have registered. That means less than 10 per cent of the players registered in IPL 2023 auction will actually be bought.

There's more, only 30 foreign can be bought by all franchises combined, for perspective, a staggering 277 overseas players have registered themselves.

While there are no Indian players in the list of players who will cost Rs 2 crore, it's a marquee bracket, comprising of some of the biggest overseas names. Curran was instrumental in England's T20 World Cup triumph and may land a fat paycheck, alongside Stoke, while Williamson and Pooran were released by Sunrisers Hyderabad, they are likely to get plenty of takers given their recent resurgence in form.

Australia's Cameron Green could be another player who could spark bidding wars, so it will be interesting to see how franchises plan to go for the overseas picks.

Complete list of players having Rs 2 crore base price in IPL 2023 auction:

Nathan Coulter-Nile, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Jamie Overton, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Kane Williamson, Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, Angelo Mathews, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder