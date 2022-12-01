IPL 2023 auction: 991 players register for auction, check country-wise list and complete breakup

991 players in total register for IPL 2023 auction, check full list

The final date of registration for players to enter the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction ended on November 30, with a total of 991 players registering themselves for the mini-auction which is set to take place at Kochi on December 23.

IPL's official Twitter handle confirmed the news on Thursday and in the media advisory issued by the BCCI secretary Jay Shah, a total of 714 Indian players as well as 277 overseas players will take part in the IPL 2023 auction.

For the unversed, Hugh Edmeads is going to take charge of the auction, he suffered a collapse midway through the IPL 2022 auction and had to be replaced by Charu Sharma after Edmeads needed medical treatment.

The media release also confirmed that as many as 185 capped, 786 uncapped and 20 players from Associate Nations had registered themselves for the auction ahead of IPL's 16th edition.

In total 19 capped Indian players will take part in the auction, whereas 166 capped international players registered themselves.

20 players from Associate nations will also be part of the auction, while as many as 91 uncapped players who played in the IPL in previous seasons have registered.

3 uncapped international players who have plied their trade in the lucrative league before will also be a part of the extravaganza.

In total, 604 uncapped players have put forward their names for the IPL 2023 auction, while 88 uncapped international players will join them.

Australia is the nation from which most players have registered (57), followed by South Africa's 52, while 33 West Indies players have also put their names in the auction.

Country-wise players registered for IPL 2023 auction:

Australia - 57.

South Africa - 52.

West Indies - 33.

England - 31.

New Zealand - 27.

Sri Lanka - 23.

Afghanistan - 14.

Ireland - 8.

Netherlands - 7.

Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and UAE - 6.

Namibia - 5.

Scotland - 2.