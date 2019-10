United Arab Emirates vs Jersey, Group B - T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for UAE vs JER

Dream11 Prediction - United Arab Emirates vs Jersey: Group B - T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019

UAE vs JER Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for United Arab Emirates vs Jersey Group B - T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019, October 22 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

United Arab Emirates vs Jersey (UAE vs JER) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Jake Dunford

Batters – Nick Ferraby, Jonty Jenner (VC), Chirag Suri, Mohammad Usman, Darius D’Silva, Rameez Shahzad

All-Rounders – Rohan Mustafa (C)

Bowlers – Charles Perchard, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Ahmed Raza

UAE vs JER My Dream11 Team

Jake Dunford, Nick Ferraby, Jonty Jenner (VC), Chirag Suri, Mohammad Usman, Darius D’Silva, Rameez Shahzad, Rohan Mustafa (C), Charles Perchard, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Ahmed Raza

UAE vs HK Probable Playing 11

United Arab Emirates possible XI: Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Rameez Shahzad, Waheed Ahmed, Darius D’Silva, Junaid Siddique, Mohammad Boota (WK), Ahmed Raza (C), Muhammad Usman, Imran Haider, Zahoor Khan

Jersey possible XI: Nick Ferraby, Harrison Carlyon, Ben Stevens, Jonty Jenner, Nick Greenwood, Benjamin Ward, Dominic Blampied, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Julius Sumerauer, Jake Dunford (WK), Charles Perchard (C).

