Twitter goes abuzz after Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri share warm hug after India's victory over Namibia

India's campaign at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 came to an end and the side did not manage to make it to the semi-final. They however ended their campaign on a high after defeating Namibia in their final match of the World Cup on Monday (November 9).

With this match, it was the end of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri partnership. While Kohli has given up on his captaincy for the shortest format of the game, Shastri's tenure as head coach has come to an end.

The bond between Shastri and Kohli was even more evident when the two shared a warm hug after the clash was over. Soon after fans started sharing pictures of the duo.

The only regret the two would have in their incredible career would be not winning any ICC trophy, However, India under the two people had truly become a dominant force.