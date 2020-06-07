Top sports news: Aakash Chopra slams Pak players on India's 2019 WC loss debate, Kane Williamson on knowing Kohli & more

Headlines

MS Dhoni's patriotic tribute on India's 77th Independence Day at his Ranchi farmhouse, watch video

DNA TV Show: PM Modi targets three evils in his Independence Day speech

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

India, China agree to resolve remaining issues along LAC in expeditious manner

Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti booked for insulting tricolour at Pune event; video surfaces

MS Dhoni's patriotic tribute on India's 77th Independence Day at his Ranchi farmhouse, watch video

DNA TV Show: PM Modi targets three evils in his Independence Day speech

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

10 health benefits of jeera water

Diabetes: 5 'besan' snacks with low glycemic index

12 Bollywood actors who aced the role of Army officers on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Pooja Bhatt Explains Why Abhishek Lost, Reacts To Mahesh Bhatt Getting Trolled

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Manisha Rani Explains Why She Flirted With Elvish; Reacts To Bebika's Allegations

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Bebika Dhurve Says Abhishek Was 'Arrogant', Reveals She Apologized To Salman

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 plot similar to Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2? Here’s what we know

Top sports news: Aakash Chopra slams Pak players on India's 2019 WC loss debate, Kane Williamson on knowing Kohli & more

Here are the top stories of June 7, 2020.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 07, 2020, 08:05 PM IST

In Sunday's top Sports News (June 7, 2020), countries around the globe continue to be under lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Among all sporting events, football has rebegun and other sports are planning to resume. As for the 2020 Olympics, it has been postponed to next year.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. 'Has been great to meet at a young age': Kane Williamson on knowing Virat Kohli since U19 days

Off-field friends - Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson - are two leaders who share a great camaraderie with each other despite their on-field rivalry. Talking about their friendship and the years they have known each other, Willaimson says he is fortunate to known the Indian skipper.

The two have known each other since their U19 days as the duo led their respective sides in the 2008 ICC U19 World Cup in Malaysia. The tournament was won by India who defeated Williamson’s Black Caps in the semifinal. 

2. 'Have some shame': Aakash Chopra bashes Pakistan players for claiming India deliberately lost in 2019 World Cup

Former Team India cricketer Aakash Chopra has lashed out at Pakistan players for advocating the idea that India lost to England deliberately in the 2019 men's ODI World Cup.

The discussions about the Men In Blue's performance against the Three Lions have once again heated up after star England allrounder Ben Stokes quizzed their determination and intent in his new book titled 'On Fire'.

3. Emirates Cricket Board interested in hosting IPL 2020 in UAE: Report

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 would have already taken place if it had begun on the given date - March 29. However, the outbreak of coronavirus got everything to a halt and now sporting activities are making sure to get everything back to normalcy.

However, the Emirates Cricket Board has now confirmed that they are interested in hosting the 13th edition of the IPL, according to a report by Gulf News.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo is football's first billion-dollar man, beats Leo Messi to achieve feat

Portuguese talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed the no.4 spot on the 2020 Forbes Celebrity 100 with a staggering earning of USD 105 million before taxes and fees in the last year.

Not only this but Ronaldo also finished ahead of his arch-rival Leonel Messi - who raked 5th on the list.

5. 3rd retirement in 4 years for 'Notorious' UFC champion Conor McGregor

Announcing his third retirement in four years, Conor McGregor made his latest dubious declaration Sunday morning on his Twitter account. The former two-division UFC champion had also announced his retirement in 2016 and 2019.

In a photo shared of him and his mother, McGregor wrote, “Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!”

