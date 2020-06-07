Top sports news: Aakash Chopra slams Pak players on India's 2019 WC loss debate, Kane Williamson on knowing Kohli & more

Here are the top stories of June 7, 2020.

In Sunday's top Sports News (June 7, 2020), countries around the globe continue to be under lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Among all sporting events, football has rebegun and other sports are planning to resume. As for the 2020 Olympics, it has been postponed to next year.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. 'Has been great to meet at a young age': Kane Williamson on knowing Virat Kohli since U19 days

Off-field friends - Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson - are two leaders who share a great camaraderie with each other despite their on-field rivalry. Talking about their friendship and the years they have known each other, Willaimson says he is fortunate to known the Indian skipper.

The two have known each other since their U19 days as the duo led their respective sides in the 2008 ICC U19 World Cup in Malaysia. The tournament was won by India who defeated Williamson’s Black Caps in the semifinal.

2. 'Have some shame': Aakash Chopra bashes Pakistan players for claiming India deliberately lost in 2019 World Cup

Former Team India cricketer Aakash Chopra has lashed out at Pakistan players for advocating the idea that India lost to England deliberately in the 2019 men's ODI World Cup.

The discussions about the Men In Blue's performance against the Three Lions have once again heated up after star England allrounder Ben Stokes quizzed their determination and intent in his new book titled 'On Fire'.

3. Emirates Cricket Board interested in hosting IPL 2020 in UAE: Report

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 would have already taken place if it had begun on the given date - March 29. However, the outbreak of coronavirus got everything to a halt and now sporting activities are making sure to get everything back to normalcy.

However, the Emirates Cricket Board has now confirmed that they are interested in hosting the 13th edition of the IPL, according to a report by Gulf News.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo is football's first billion-dollar man, beats Leo Messi to achieve feat

Portuguese talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed the no.4 spot on the 2020 Forbes Celebrity 100 with a staggering earning of USD 105 million before taxes and fees in the last year.

Not only this but Ronaldo also finished ahead of his arch-rival Leonel Messi - who raked 5th on the list.

5. 3rd retirement in 4 years for 'Notorious' UFC champion Conor McGregor

Announcing his third retirement in four years, Conor McGregor made his latest dubious declaration Sunday morning on his Twitter account. The former two-division UFC champion had also announced his retirement in 2016 and 2019.

In a photo shared of him and his mother, McGregor wrote, “Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!”