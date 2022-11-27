'This is the decision of BCCI and PCB': Gautam Gambhir reacts to Ramiz Raja's 'boycott 2023 World Cup' remark

File Photo

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has threatened to boycott the 2023 World Cup if Team India does not visit to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. Former Indian great batter Gautam Gambhir responded to Raja's nasty statement on Sunday.

"This is the decision of BCCI and PCB. Whatever decision they take, they will take it together," Gambhir told news agency ANI.

On Friday the PCB chairperson told Urdu News that nobody would watch the world cup next year, if Pakistan does not take part in it.

"We will adopt an aggressive approach. Our team is showing performance. I've always said we need to improve the economy of Pakistan cricket, and that can only happen when we perform well. In the 2021 T20 World Cup, we beat India. We beat India in the T20 Asia Cup," Pakistan media quoted Raja as saying.

Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary and ACC president, announced over a month ago that Team India would not be traveling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. Also last month, it was reported that the BCCI would allow Team India to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. Shah, on the other hand, denied the report.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also slammed Raja for threatening to boycott the 2023 World Cup. According to Thakur, India is a big sporting power that no country can neglect.

Shah suggested that the 2023 Asia Cup, which is set to be held in Pakistan, may be staged at a neutral venue. The PCB was enraged by the BCCI secretary's statements. It added that the BCCI's decision could have an impact on Pakistan's travel to India for the ICC One-Day International World Cup in 2023.

