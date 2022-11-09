Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'There was a little bruise..': Rohit Sharma gives update on forearm injury ahead of England clash

The Men in Blue will face England in Adelaide on November 10, with the target of advancing to the T20 World Cup final.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 10:55 AM IST

'There was a little bruise..': Rohit Sharma gives update on forearm injury ahead of England clash
File Photo

Ahead of Team India's vital T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal match against England, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma received a knock to his right forearm while practicing in the nets. The 35-year-old later issued a favorable update on the situation, confirming that he is fit to continue.

"I was hit yesterday but it seems to be fine now. There was a little bruise but it is absolutely fine now: Indian Captain Rohit Sharma on his injury during the practice session ahead of the Semi-Final match against England", Rohit said.

On Tuesday, while practicing in the nets, Rohit got injured by a ball on his right forearm while receiving throwdowns.

The Indian captain came to a halt and was treated by physicians. Rohit was then seen with an ice pack on his hand while talking with Paddy Upton.

While the Nagpur-born opener was forced to take a break, he was soon spotted back in the nets, and it proved to be nothing more than a mere scare. 

Rohit was subsequently seen batting in the nets once again, gearing up to face off against their toughest challenge so far, in the form of England. Afterwards, the Indian skipper was quizzed by journalists about how he was feeling to which he replied by giving a thumbs up!

The Men in Blue will face England in Adelaide on November 10, with the target of advancing to the T20 World Cup final, which will be held in Melbourne on November 13, Sunday.

READ| IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant likely to keep his place ahead of Dinesh Karthik for semifinal, say reports

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Navratri 2022: Take inspiration from your favourite celebs for the festive season
Durga Puja 2022: Preparations underway as countdown for 5-day festival begins | See pics
Shah Rukh Khan birthday: Swades, Chak De India, Dil Se, movies that prove King Khan's acting prowess
Viral Photos of the Day: Nora Fatehi, Rubina Dilaik look stunning in glamorous outfits
WhatsApp update: Check out these five major upcoming WhatsApp features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Images of snow leopard in Himalayas mesmerise netizens, photographer trekked 165 km to capture them
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.