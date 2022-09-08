'The KING IS BACK': Twitter goes into overdrive as Virat Kohli notches 71st century

Photo: IANS

In the Asia Cup Super-4 match in Dubai, Team India's star batter Virat Kohli finally scored his 71st century in an international match (first in T20I format), doing so against Afghanistan. With his outstanding form since his comeback to Team India in the continental tournament, Kohli completed his hundred in 61 balls. Kohli has already struck two fifties in the Asia Cup (59 against Hong Kong and 60 against Pakistan) before to the century knock.

As expected, fans have gone crazy with Kohli's century in international cricket and are sharing their reaction on the internet. Suresh Raina on twitter said, "Maiden T20 century, so happy for you. You totally deserved it. Immense respect for such a brilliant innings INDvAFG." A Twitter user said, "The KING IS BACK," while another said, "This picture should be framed - the hard work Virat Kohli put on for his 71st century in almost 3 years. The smile says all."

Virat Kohli scores 71st Century



Indians right now: pic.twitter.com/3JefQoR6aW — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 8, 2022

Last month, Kohli had gone a full year since his last international century, which he scored in November 2019 against Bangladesh. Kohli's 71st international hundred came against Afghanistan, tying him with Australia's batting great Ricky Ponting. The only player still ahead of the former India captain is Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored 100 centuries in tournament games.