IND vs AFG: Ibrahim Zadran misses Virat Kohli's catch, ball goes out for six; watch video

Virat Kohli's catch dropped by Ibrahim Zadran

Team India faced off against Afghanistan on Thursday as both sides played their final match in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022. Even though the result of the contest remains inconsequential, both teams were looking to finish their tournament on a high.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul captained India for the match, as Rohit Sharma was rested. Virat Kohli partnered Rahul as an opener, and the pair of them helped India get off to a good start. The 33-year-old smashed his fifty, however, things could have been very different.

The Delhi-born batsman was batting at 28 runs when he received a huge lifeline. He smashed the ball toward the deep mid-wicket wherein Ibrahim Zadran was stationed. Kohli had tried to smack a boundary but he hadn't timed his shot properly.

Zadran however, mistimed his jump and the ball struck his right arm and trickled over for a six. Replays showed that the Afghanistan player put out a single arm, instead of using both his hands.

Kohli would then go on to score his third fifty in 32 balls of Asia Cup 2022.

Both Rahul and Kohli smashed their respective fifties as they helped India to 111 runs in 12 overs without any loss at the time of writing.