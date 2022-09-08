Search icon
IND vs AFG: Ibrahim Zadran misses Virat Kohli's catch, ball goes out for six; watch video

Virat Kohli received a lifeline when he was batting at 28 runs against Afghanistan, as Ibrahim Zadran messed up the catch and the ball went for a six.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 08:28 PM IST

Virat Kohli's catch dropped by Ibrahim Zadran

Team India faced off against Afghanistan on Thursday as both sides played their final match in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022. Even though the result of the contest remains inconsequential, both teams were looking to finish their tournament on a high. 

Meanwhile, KL Rahul captained India for the match, as Rohit Sharma was rested. Virat Kohli partnered Rahul as an opener, and the pair of them helped India get off to a good start. The 33-year-old smashed his fifty, however, things could have been very different. 

The Delhi-born batsman was batting at 28 runs when he received a huge lifeline. He smashed the ball toward the deep mid-wicket wherein Ibrahim Zadran was stationed. Kohli had tried to smack a boundary but he hadn't timed his shot properly. 

Zadran however, mistimed his jump and the ball struck his right arm and trickled over for a six. Replays showed that the Afghanistan player put out a single arm, instead of using both his hands. 

Kohli would then go on to score his third fifty in 32 balls of Asia Cup 2022. 

Watch:

 Both Rahul and Kohli smashed their respective fifties as they helped India to 111 runs in 12 overs without any loss at the time of writing. 

