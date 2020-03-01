Team India felicitates Sri Lanka’s Shashikala Siriwardene who will draw curtains on international cricket after T20 WC

Indian opener Shafali Verma cracked a blistering 34-ball 47 as she helped India cruise to a 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their final group stage match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Melbourne.

The loss drops all hopes for the Lanka side to reach the semi-finals.

While the defeat is surely bitter, the team will be bidding farewell to their most experienced player Shashikala Siriwardene.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is set to be the last for Sri Lanka legend, who will draw the curtains on a 17-year-long international career.

The 35-year-old had announced her plan to retire before the tournament. Siriwardene will be taking the field one last time on March 2 when her side will face Bangladesh.

Keeping the spirit of sportsmanship alive, the Indian women’s cricket team decided to felicitate her.

The Women in Blue signed an Indian jersey with best wishes. Smriti Mandhana was seen giving away the jersey to the veteran while all-rounder Shikha Pandey was also seen in the picture.

Siriwardene has over 3,100 runs with nine half-centuries to her name along with 197 wickets.

In the ongoing World Cup, Siriwardene, in three games, she scored 18 runs and picked up three wickets at an economy of 7.54.

Her best figures of 2/20 came against Meg Lanning’s Australia in Perth.