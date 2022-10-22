Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty spills the beans how SKY became India's 'Mr 360'

Credits: Suryakumar Yadav (Instagram)

Team India's explosive middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been unplayable at times during the year 2022, such has been his form. Not only is Yadav competing with Mohammad Rizwan to become the world's top-ranked T20I batsman in ICC rankings, but he was also the highest-scoring batsman in the shortest format in 2022, before being overtaken by Rizwan.

But that wasn't the case always for SKY, who has been a late bloomer as far as his international career is considered. The 32-year-old will be key to India's hopes of winning the T20 World Cup 2022, but his wife Devisha Shetty has recently spilt the beans on how Suryakumar went completely changed the trajectory of his career.

Devisha revealed that the Mumbai-born cricketer has made plenty of changes in his lifestyle including those to his diet, which have helped Yadav transform his game. She also credited Mumbai Indians (MI), wherein SKY truly came to the fore and became a regular in the shortest format.

Ahead of India's T20 World Cup 2022 opening match against Pakistan, Devisha spoke to Indian Express and lifted the lid on Suryakumar Yadav's transformation into India's 'Mr 360'.

"You tend to enjoy life more in your early 20s, all of that comes in. But then things changed a bit, he started taking everything a little more seriously; 2018 was a great year batting-wise for Mumbai Indians," revealed Devisha.

"The commitment meant not just signing up for deepening his resolve to play for India, but leaving behind an entire way of indulgent, hedonistic life. He has no vices now, he may have had when he was younger, but he is much more in control of himself now," she continued.

Devisha further revealed how after 2019, Suryakumar became a lot more consistent with his diet, and how it has paid dividends.

"He would work out earlier but he would not be that strict with what he was eating. There would be phases, he would crash-diet for two-three months, he would get into shape and then he would stop the diet. But now for him, it has become a lifestyle. It is no longer just a diet that he has to follow," Devisha Shetty stated.

"It is not like on an everyday basis he will eat dal chawal and roti sabzi. From 2019 onwards, he has taken this up more seriously. Whatever his name and fame is, are on the ground. I tell him you leave all that outside, you will do normal things that normal people do when they are at home," she added further.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar and Team India will begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on October 23, Sunday, in Melbourne.