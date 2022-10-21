Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli needs one more 50-plus score to break Sachin Tendulkar's unique record

Virat Kohli ended his longstanding lean patch in international cricket by returning to form in Asia Cup 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 11:42 PM IST

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli needs one more 50-plus score to break Sachin Tendulkar's unique record
Sachin Tendulkar (L), Virat Kohli (File Photo)

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli will look to break legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar’s unique record in the ongoing edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. The 33-year-old right-handed batter, who is one of the greatest cricketers of all time, is just one fifty away from becoming the number one batter with the most fifty-plus scores in the history of the ICC’s limited overs tournament.

Both Sachin and Virat currently have 23 fifty-plus runs in ICC white-ball events, and Virat will surpass Sachin's record if he gets at least one fifty in Australia. In 61 matches, Sachin has a total of 23 50+ scores. In the ICC's white-ball event, he has seven centuries and 16 fifties to his record. Virat has two centuries and 21 fifties to his name.

Unlike Sachin, who has only played in the ODI World Cup and the Champions Trophy, Virat has also competed in the T20 World Cup in addition to the other elite competitions. In fact, he has been at his best in the T20 World Cup, where he has 10 fifties in 21 matches played. He scored two centuries and six fifties in 26 ODI World Cup games, while he has five half-centuries in 13 Champions Trophy matches.

Sachin, on the other hand, has six hundreds and 15 half-centuries in 45 ODI World Cup matches and a century and a half-century in 16 Champions Trophy games.

Virat, who regained his form at the Asia Cup T20 tournament last month, will want to be at his best in Australia this year and help India win the T20 World Cup for the first time since 2007. 

Here we take a look at the batters who have made the most 50+ scores in the history of the T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli, who has won the ODI World Cup and the Champions Trophy as an Indian player, will aim to complete the set this time in Australia. He has played 11 T20Is in Australia thus far, scoring 451 runs.

READ| 'Giving option to train is..': Sunil Gavaskar slams Team India for 'optional' practice session ahead of Pakistan clash

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, other celebs attend Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta's wedding
Filmfare Awards South 2022: Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru win in major categories
Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: A look at Laal Singh Chaddha actor's childhood photos which are too cute to miss
Viral Photos of the Day: Ibrahim Ali Khan plays football, Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in casual summer wear
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JNU Merit List 1 released at jnu.ac.in for UG admission, last date to block seats October 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.