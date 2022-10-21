T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli needs one more 50-plus score to break Sachin Tendulkar's unique record

Sachin Tendulkar (L), Virat Kohli (File Photo)

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli will look to break legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar’s unique record in the ongoing edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. The 33-year-old right-handed batter, who is one of the greatest cricketers of all time, is just one fifty away from becoming the number one batter with the most fifty-plus scores in the history of the ICC’s limited overs tournament.

Both Sachin and Virat currently have 23 fifty-plus runs in ICC white-ball events, and Virat will surpass Sachin's record if he gets at least one fifty in Australia. In 61 matches, Sachin has a total of 23 50+ scores. In the ICC's white-ball event, he has seven centuries and 16 fifties to his record. Virat has two centuries and 21 fifties to his name.

Unlike Sachin, who has only played in the ODI World Cup and the Champions Trophy, Virat has also competed in the T20 World Cup in addition to the other elite competitions. In fact, he has been at his best in the T20 World Cup, where he has 10 fifties in 21 matches played. He scored two centuries and six fifties in 26 ODI World Cup games, while he has five half-centuries in 13 Champions Trophy matches.

Sachin, on the other hand, has six hundreds and 15 half-centuries in 45 ODI World Cup matches and a century and a half-century in 16 Champions Trophy games.

Virat, who regained his form at the Asia Cup T20 tournament last month, will want to be at his best in Australia this year and help India win the T20 World Cup for the first time since 2007.

Here we take a look at the batters who have made the most 50+ scores in the history of the T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli, who has won the ODI World Cup and the Champions Trophy as an Indian player, will aim to complete the set this time in Australia. He has played 11 T20Is in Australia thus far, scoring 451 runs.

