'I'm not playing World Cup..': MS Dhoni's brilliant response wins the internet, watch viral video

MS Dhoni wins the internet with his epic reply

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, who led a young brigade to the World Cup 2007 title will not be a part of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup since the inception of the tournament. While Dhoni retired from international cricket two years ago, he was a mentor for the Indian team last year in UAE.

Even though he has left playing international cricket, the 41-year-old continues to go strong in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will be seen leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming IPL 2023 campaign.

Dhoni recently attended a promotional event and being the first and the only Indian skipper to win a T20 World Cup, Dhoni was questioned about cricket, when he came up with an epic reply to the anchor.

Known for his unparalleled sense of humour, just as the host began to ask a question related to cricket Dhoni said, "I am not playing the World Cup. The team has already left," leaving the audience in splits.

A video of the incident has been going viral on social media.

"Iam not playing the world cup". - MS Dhoni in recent interview !! #MSDhoni © : @mahakshi4710 pic.twitter.com/3O2ZGtxVbZ — Nithish MSDian (@thebrainofmsd) October 20, 2022

Recently, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman was spotted preparing for the upcoming IPL 2023 season as he was seen sweating it out in the nets in his hometown Ranchi.

Dhoni doesn't play domestic cricket, and hence he has already begun his training, as he looks to build his fitness before the next edition of IPL.