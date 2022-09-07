Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Suresh Raina to play for Indian Legends in second edition of Road Safety World Series

Suresh Raina is set to join the squad of India Legends in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series, the Twitter handle of the league stated.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 02:06 PM IST

Suresh Raina to play for Indian Legends in second edition of Road Safety World Series
Suresh Raina

After Suresh Raina announced his decision to retire from all forms of cricket on Tuesday, speculation about the southpaw playing in leagues across the globe took root. The Road Safety World Series, however, confirmed that the batsman would be joining them. 

READ: Sachin Tendulkar backs Arshdeep Singh, says we should keep sports free from personal attacks

"Hold on your nerves, we have something more for you! @ImRaina, who is also the first Indian to score a hundred in all three formats, is all set to join India Legends for the second season of the Road Safety World Series", read the tweet. 

The Road Safety World Series cricket tournament schedule was announced on Monday. The second season of the Road Safety World Series was recently announced. The season will see legends from Indian cricket like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh and many more will be seen playing.

The tournament will take place in four cities: Kanpur, Indore, Dehradun, and Raipur. September will mark the beginning of the second season, while October will mark the start of the final leg of the tournament. 

READ: WATCH: Virat Kohli kisses Yuzvendra Chahal after leg spinner dismisses Kusal Mendis in IND vs SL Asia Cup match

The tournament kicks off on September 10 in Kanpur where India Legends take on South African legends. India, New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, and England will be among the teams playing. In addition to the two semifinals and the summit clash, there will also be a third-place playoff.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kerala: 21-year-old man, arrested under IT Act, interrogated over terror suspicion
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.