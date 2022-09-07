Suresh Raina to play for Indian Legends in second edition of Road Safety World Series

Suresh Raina

After Suresh Raina announced his decision to retire from all forms of cricket on Tuesday, speculation about the southpaw playing in leagues across the globe took root. The Road Safety World Series, however, confirmed that the batsman would be joining them.

READ: Sachin Tendulkar backs Arshdeep Singh, says we should keep sports free from personal attacks

"Hold on your nerves, we have something more for you! @ImRaina, who is also the first Indian to score a hundred in all three formats, is all set to join India Legends for the second season of the Road Safety World Series", read the tweet.

Hold on your nerves, we have something more for you!@ImRaina, who is also the first Indian to score in all the 3 formats, is all set to join India Legends for the second season of the Road Safety World Series#RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #YehJungHaiLegendary #SureshRaina pic.twitter.com/JDo8lEde5P — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 6, 2022

The Road Safety World Series cricket tournament schedule was announced on Monday. The second season of the Road Safety World Series was recently announced. The season will see legends from Indian cricket like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh and many more will be seen playing.

The tournament will take place in four cities: Kanpur, Indore, Dehradun, and Raipur. September will mark the beginning of the second season, while October will mark the start of the final leg of the tournament.

READ: WATCH: Virat Kohli kisses Yuzvendra Chahal after leg spinner dismisses Kusal Mendis in IND vs SL Asia Cup match

The tournament kicks off on September 10 in Kanpur where India Legends take on South African legends. India, New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, and England will be among the teams playing. In addition to the two semifinals and the summit clash, there will also be a third-place playoff.