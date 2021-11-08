Sunil Gavaskar makes BIG claim on India’s exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Former India captain Gavaskar claimed that some players could have avoided the last few IPL games in order to manage their workload in better manner.

It seems that Virat Kohli-led Team India failed to perform well in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 due to bio-bubble and bubble fatigue. There is no denying the fact that Team India came into T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE as favourites, but Kohli and Co have now failed to reach even the knockout stage of the showpiece event.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar claimed that some players could have avoided the last few IPL games in order to manage their workload in a better manner.“Having said that, maybe at that stage, when we talk about the workload factor, to take it easy, etc. So could some of the Indian players have not played the last few matches of the IPL? Could they have avoided playing that and kept themselves fresh for India? Well, that’s something that they will be able to answer. Particularly when you know that you may not be able to qualify, should some of the players have taken a break and given themselves one week, 10 days break to freshen up and recharge their batteries?” Gavaskar said on Sports Tak

With New Zealand defeating Afghanistan on Sunday (November 7), India will now play a dead rubber against Namibia on Monday. This will be India's last match in the ongoing T20 World Cup and it will also be the end of Virat Kohli’s T20 captaincy career.