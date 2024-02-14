Twitter
'Spread rumours to sideline me': KKR star makes startling claim on India snub

Varun hasn't played for the national team since the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 11:13 PM IST

Varun Chakravarthy, one of the most formidable spinners in the Indian cricket scene, earned a swift promotion to the Indian team due to his exceptional displays for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. With high hopes pinned on him to become a game-changer for India in the 2021 T20 World Cup, Varun unfortunately struggled to deliver his best performance in the tournament, resulting in his absence from the national team ever since. Furthermore, his IPL performance took a dip in the subsequent season, leaving the enigmatic spinner perturbed by persistent rumors surrounding his fitness.

During an interview, Varun expressed his frustration over the exaggerated reports about the extent of his injury. Uncertain whether it was merely a baseless rumor or a deliberate attempt to spread false information and hinder his return to the Indian national team, he remains deeply bothered by the situation.

"It was very tough because right after I finished the World Cup, it was not a big injury; it was a very small injury. It just took me two or three weeks to be back on track, but after that, I got sidelined, and people kept giving the same excuse that I am injured, but on the other hand, I was not injured all that while. I don't know, [if] it was just a rumour, or someone just wanting to spread this news about me so that they can sideline me. But that's how life is; it is unfair. It was very hard on me," he told CricXtasy.

"IPL 2022 was not a great season because what happened in 2021 after the World Cup got within me, and I was very desperate to be back in the Indian side. So I wanted to prove to everyone. I was being very desperate. I started changing many things in my bowling, which finally affected my mental peace, and I was not able to do my normal bowling also. So that IPL was bad for me," he further said.

Varun's last appearance for the Indian cricket team was in November 2021, and since then, he hasn't been considered for selection in any of the three formats. The player openly acknowledged his strong desire to represent India once more in the past, but he has now let go of any expectations.

"I took time off, and I understood what was happening to me. Now, it's all cool; I am not desperate anymore. I know how things work. Even the best of the best - there is news that they are going to sideline that person, so who am I? I don't have any expectations. Let's see whatever comes my way - I will do my best.

"The best thing is to accept the reality. There's no one out there in the competitive world who is going to really help you or think good for you. Everyone has their own competition; everyone has their own struggles. I can't go run behind people and cry to them, 'Why are you not picking me? I am feeling bad; I am feeling depressed. I won't come to this match.' It's not professional. The best thing I can do is just turn up for the matches, do my best, and rest, leave it to the almighty, and whatever happens, happens. The rumours - it did create a very big dent in my career, but I have just accepted it," he asserted.

