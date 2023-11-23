Headlines

'Ronaldo's diet plan is set by NASA scientists': Former PCB chief Ramiz Raja makes bizarre claim, video viral

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Ronaldo's diet plan is set by NASA scientists': Former PCB chief Ramiz Raja makes bizarre claim, video viral

Unsurprisingly, this video has gone viral on social media, with Raja becoming the target of heavy trolling.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 03:40 PM IST

Pakistan may have fallen short of qualifying for the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, but it was their cricket experts who stole the spotlight with their outlandish statements during the tournament. Throughout the event, Pakistan made headlines with claims suggesting that the ICC provided special balls to Indian bowlers, giving them an unfair advantage in swinging the ball, or that the pitch was altered to favor the opposition's bowlers.

Adding to the list of bizarre claims, former Pakistan cricketer turned commentator, Ramiz Raja, recently made a statement that has taken the internet by storm. Raja boldly asserted that the diet of legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is meticulously planned by none other than NASA scientists. Unsurprisingly, this video has gone viral on social media, with Raja becoming the target of heavy trolling.

Ramiz Raja assumed the position of PCB chairman in September 2021. Unfortunately, his tenure was cut short after the national team suffered a devastating 0-3 Test series defeat against England on home soil. Consequently, he was dismissed from his role in December 2022.

Furthermore, Pakistan faced a disheartening campaign at the 2023 ODI World Cup. The Men in Green were eliminated in the group stage, finishing fifth in the points table with a mere four victories out of nine matches. This disappointing performance left fans and critics alike disenchanted with the team's performance.

After Babar's resignation, Shan Masood has been appointed as the new Test captain, while fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has been entrusted with the responsibilities of T20I captaincy. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to disclose the new captain for the Pakistan ODI team.

In addition, the PCB has implemented several changes to their management structure. Former fast bowler Wahab Riaz has been appointed as the Chief Selector, following the resignation of Inzamam ul Haq during the World Cup. Moreover, former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been designated as the Team Director of the Pakistan Men's Cricket Team.

