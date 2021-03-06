Sachin and Sehwag destroy Bangladesh Legends, Twitterati get nostalgic

Virender Sehwag and hitting the first ball for a boundary is probably one of the better combinations an Indian cricket fan has witnessed on the cricket field. Add to that legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar and both of them opening together, again. The Friday evening brought a lot of nostalgia and cheer for the Indian cricket fans as they got to see India's former openers together in action again and doing what they do best, just bat and destroy oppositions.

A disciplined bowling performance from Indian Legends owing to spinner Pragyan Ojha and just-retired pacer Vinay Kumar and some help from all-rounder Yuvraj Singh meant they restricted Bangladesh Legends to a paltry total of 109 runs.

What followed after was a dream for every Indian cricket fan. Sachin and Sehwag walking to the middle together, again, Sehwag taking the first ball, dispatching it towards the boundary, again and both of them taking on the opposition bowlers left, right and centre.

Sehwag looked like he was never away from the game as the 42-year old smashed a belligerent 80* off just 35 balls as India Legends chased down the 110-run target in just 10.1 overs.

The netizens went on a trip down the memory lane and got nostalgic seeing what was unfolding on their TV screens. While many users couldn't stop raving Sehwag for maintaining his consistency of hitting boundary on the first ball of the innings, many were just happy seeing the two bat together and win the game for the side.

Here are some of the reactions:

Sehwag Sir Sehwag Antheyy.. Fearless Cricketerrrrrrrrr Sehwag - First Ball Boundary Combo #Sehwag#SarkaruVaariPaata pic.twitter.com/3YncmXWN3P — Uday S V P (@Udayvarma1882) March 5, 2021

Add Jammy, Dada and VVS to the frame... this is what I know as cricket. Nostalgia!#Sachin #Sehwag #RoadSafetyWorldSeries2021 pic.twitter.com/0xhuc7OGtR — Palash Chatter (@palashchatter) March 5, 2021

The only 'rab ne bana di jodi' I believe in is virender sehwag & his first ball boundary.@virendersehwag — Diksha Vaity (@vaity_diksha23) March 5, 2021

Sehwag you’re so awesome but also can you please let Sachin have a hit #IndiaLegends — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 5, 2021

Nothing most amazing than living Nostalgia Vintage Sehwag and God together#RoadSafetyWorldSeries2021 pic.twitter.com/Z1L5aE7nIh — Abhigyan Mishra(@abhigyan_pbh) March 5, 2021

Sehwag da Virendar Sehwag Format Changes, Condition Changes, Age Changes but Sehwag is Sehwag#RoadSafetyWorldSeries2021 #Sehwag pic.twitter.com/qTgyUv19Kh — (@SwordOfDestiny_) March 5, 2021

The amount of memories that comes back to mind when we see Sehwag and Sachin playing. #IndiaLegends won by 10 wickets! Sehwag: 80(35) #RoadSafetyWorldSeries2021 pic.twitter.com/EdYWRFHEzz — UrMiL07 (@urmilpatel30) March 5, 2021

Indian fans watching Legend Sehwag and Legend Sachin smashing bowlers : pic.twitter.com/JA81uQFZpV — Aman_Chain (@Amanprabhat9) March 5, 2021

Sehwag First Bowl boundary Sachin - Sehwag 100 run Stand Yuvi Hitting throw from point to run out a batter . also chipping in 2 Wickets . 90 Era kids - - #RoadSafetyWorldSeries2021 pic.twitter.com/lgrvhp6lIB — Kartik kumar Pathak (@KartikkumarPat3) March 5, 2021

Sachin : Defend the first ball, Respect the good ball Sehwag :#RoadSafetyWorldSeries2021 pic.twitter.com/1N0BaOsjrr — Anshuman mishra (@Anshuman84m2) March 5, 2021

Sachin and Sehwag today pic.twitter.com/DvZ7cU4DRy — Sushobhan Mukherjee (@imSushobhan) March 5, 2021

Best Jodi of all times Sachin and Sehwag #RoadSafetyWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/2MMMO3Is4B — Karamdeep Singh (@oyeekd) March 5, 2021