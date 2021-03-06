Trending#

Sachin and Sehwag destroy Bangladesh Legends, Twitterati get nostalgic

The former Indian openers turned back the clock as they showed the range of shots and strokeplay as India Legends chased down 110 in just 10.1 overs


Updated: Mar 6, 2021, 10:19 AM IST

Virender Sehwag and hitting the first ball for a boundary is probably one of the better combinations an Indian cricket fan has witnessed on the cricket field. Add to that legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar and both of them opening together, again. The Friday evening brought a lot of nostalgia and cheer for the Indian cricket fans as they got to see India's former openers together in action again and doing what they do best, just bat and destroy oppositions.

A disciplined bowling performance from Indian Legends owing to spinner Pragyan Ojha and just-retired pacer Vinay Kumar and some help from all-rounder Yuvraj Singh meant they restricted Bangladesh Legends to a paltry total of 109 runs.

What followed after was a dream for every Indian cricket fan. Sachin and Sehwag walking to the middle together, again, Sehwag taking the first ball, dispatching it towards the boundary, again and both of them taking on the opposition bowlers left, right and centre.

Sehwag looked like he was never away from the game as the 42-year old smashed a belligerent 80* off just 35 balls as India Legends chased down the 110-run target in just 10.1 overs.

The netizens went on a trip down the memory lane and got nostalgic seeing what was unfolding on their TV screens. While many users couldn't stop raving Sehwag for maintaining his consistency of hitting boundary on the first ball of the innings, many were just happy seeing the two bat together and win the game for the side.

