Vinay Kumar - 'Davangere Express', who had stellar domestic run but shortened international stint

"Today "Davangere Express" after running for 25 years and passing so many stations of cricketing life, has finally arrived to a station called "retirement"." These were the words from the statement issued by Karnataka's domestic stalwart R Vinay Kumar, at the time of announcing his retirement from all forms of the game, Friday.

The hit-the-deck, medium-paced bowler hails from a town named Davangere arrived at the domestic scene in 2007-08 after finishing the season as the second highest wicket-taker of the season, three seasons after making his debut in 2004-05. The performance in that season helped him earn a maiden IPL call-up for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

However, it was just the start. It started to get better, a lot better. A couple of seasons later, in the 2009-10 Ranji Trophy, he picked up 46 wickets helping Karnataka get to the final of the tournament.

The showing helped him earn an India call-up in the 2010 T20 World Cup and a new contract in the IPL for Kochi Tuskers Kerala. He took 12 wickets for KTK in that season.

That brought more laurels, an ODI call-up and a Test call-up. He made his debut at Perth in 2011-12 but didn't have a memorable outing as he picked up just one wicket in the game and gave away 73 runs. Vinay needed something to work for him and return to RCB did that for him.

With 19 wickets in 2012 and 23 in 2013, Vinay had a smashing return to form with the ball. But, the criticism and the lack of form was round the corner, again. He picked up 8 wickets in 5 matches in the home series against Australia but proved to be expensive in the latter half of the games.

As a result, he was dropped from the side but he led Karnataka to their first glory under him in that season. Taking 29 wickets, he led from the front. However, this was just the start for Vinay as far as the titles were concerned. He later won an IPL title with the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014 and a consecutive Ranji Trophy for Karnataka in 2014-15. He just couldn't stop winning titles. If this wasn't enough, the next year, he was picked up by Mumbai Indians and they too won in 2015. He also led his side to Vijay Hazare titles in those two years and the Irani Cup title.

But after a stellar run in domestic cricket and in the IPL, his form tapered off and he was out of the reckoning of national selection. His form was criticised and after a below-par season, he made a move to Puducherry in 2019. Picking up 504 wickets in first-class career and 105 wickets in the IPL, Vinay Kumar had an exceptional outing, despite only a 41-match run in the India blue.