Rishabh Pant to play in IPL 2023? Sourav Ganguly gives BIG update, details inside

File photo

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant will miss the IPL 2023 as the wicketkeeper-batsman is still recovering from a car accident.

It may be recalled that Pant met with a horrific car accident on December 30 while he was going to Roorkee to meet his mother. Pant suffered multiple injuries in the accident and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai. Pant was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital last week from Dehradun.

“Rishabh Pant will not be available for the IPL. I am in connection with Delhi Capitals. It will be a great IPL (for the team), we will do well but Rishabh Pant’s injury will affect the Delhi Capitals," Ganguly was quoted as saying by Sports Today.

Pant’s has suffered ligament injury too and it may take around four months to heal. IPL 2023 is likely to begin in March last week.

Ganguly would join Delhi Capitals as their Director of Cricketer for IPL 2023 season.

Pant, 25, met with the horrific car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway after his Mercedes car collided with a divider.

“Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back," the BCCI said in a statement last week.

According to reports, Pant is focused on getting fit ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023, which will be held in India later this year.