Rishabh Pant likely to be discharged in two weeks; rehabilitation after two months: Report

File Photo

Team India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who has been receiving treatment for injuries sustained in a serious accident in December of last year, is expected to be discharged from the hospital in the coming weeks, according to reports.

Pant underwent a successful major surgery on his medial collateral ligament (MCL) and minor repair on his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), and is making a steady recovery.

A report in The Times of India suggests that Pant is being closely monitored to determine if his ligaments are healing naturally. Once the ligaments have healed, he will begin his rehabilitation process. His progress will be reassessed in two months' time, and he could potentially be ready to play in four to six weeks. The doctors have stated that the MCL surgery was absolutely necessary, and the road to the southpaw's recovery will be arduous.

“The ligaments usually heal in four to six weeks. After that, rehab and strengthening will begin. His return to play will be assessed in another two months. Pant realises that it will be a tough road. He would have to undergo counseling sessions too. It could be four to six months before he can start playing,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying to the TOI.

Pant sustained lacerations on his forehead, multiple ligament ruptures in his knee, and severe other injuries, including a back abrasion, when his car collided with a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. After several somersaults, the vehicle eventually caught fire as the cricketer was making his way back to his home in Roorkee at around 5:30 in the morning.

Pant recently issued a statement, speaking for the first time since the accident saying, "I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI, @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support."

Rishabh Pant, who made his international cricket debut in February 2017, was part of the triumphant Indian Test squad that secured a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh in Dhaka in December 2022. In the second Test at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Pant delivered a match-winning performance, scoring an impressive 93 runs in the first innings. His contribution was instrumental in India's victory and cemented his place as one of the most promising young batsmen in the world.

