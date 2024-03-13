Rishabh Pant joins netizens to have a laugh at Delhi Capitals' post, his reaction goes viral

Rishabh Pant was left in splits after a Twitter user trolled Delhi Capitals for the social media post they made for the wicketkeeper-batter after his return to the team for IPL2024.

Rishabh Pant was really happy when Delhi Capitals announced his return for IPL 2024 on March 12. He hadn't played since he got hurt in a car crash back in December 2022. Delhi Capitals shared a picture of Pant on social media with a message saying 'Tiger returns' to get fans excited.

But one fan didn't like the picture and said so on Twitter. The user @div_yumm joked that Pant might just go back to driving his car after seeing it. He said, 'Isse achha me banake de deta bhai , ye dekh kr wapis car chalane chal jayega wo (I would have made a better one than this. After seeing this, he will go back to driving his car),' said the user.

Pant would see the humurous side in the message from the fan and responded to it as well with two laughing emojis.

The BCCI also gave an update on Pant's health on the same day. They said Pant had gone through a long 14-month recovery after his accident near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. But now he was fit to play as a wicketkeeper-batter in IPL 2024. It's been a tough journey for Pant, but he's made an amazing comeback. BCCI's secretary, Jay Shah, even thinks Pant might play in the T20 World Cup for India too.