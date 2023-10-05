Recalling glorious duos: Rachin and Conway in 2023, Can New Zealand replicate India's 2011 WC triumph of kohli-Sehwag?

New Zealand's dominant start to the 2023 ODI World Cup: Conway and Ravindra's centuries shine in victory against England

New Zealand displayed their prowess by convincingly defeating England. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra took center stage, each scoring a remarkable century to chase down England's total of 283 runs. Conway's masterful knock of 152* off just 121 balls was complemented by Ravindra's surprising batting display, with him scoring 123* off 96 deliveries.

Remarkably, this feat recalled a historic moment from the past - the last time two players scored centuries for the same team in an ODI World Cup opener, that team went on to win the tournament. In 2011, India's Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag achieved a similar feat by hammering Bangladesh in the opener in Mirpur, setting India on the path to a stunning World Cup victory.

Despite facing setbacks due to injuries to key players, New Zealand demonstrated their resilience and adaptability in the tournament. Captain Kane Williamson and senior pacer Tim Southee were sidelined for the opening fixture. However, this did not hinder the team's performance. They first restricted England with a disciplined bowling display and then efficiently chased down the target in just 36.2 overs. Matt Henry emerged as the standout bowler with three wickets to his name, while Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, and Glenn Phillips also contributed significantly.

Earlier in the day, stand-in New Zealand captain Tom Latham made the correct call by choosing to bowl first. This decision proved strategic as batting became considerably more manageable under the floodlights at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

New Zealand, known as dark horses in the 2015 and 2019 World Cup editions, have once again entered the tournament with a similar status. However, their strong start in 2023 serves as a reminder of their prowess in ICC tournaments. Since 2015, they have consistently demonstrated their ability to make deep runs in these competitions, establishing themselves as formidable contenders on the global stage.