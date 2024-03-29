Twitter
Cricket

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Sunil Narine scripts history, becomes fourth player to achieve massive feat in T20s

Sunil Narine became only the 4th cricketer to play 500 T20 games or more.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 08:47 PM IST

Sunil Narine made history by becoming only the fourth player to reach 500 T20 appearances during the Kolkata Knight Riders' match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

Leading the list is Kieron Pollard, who has an impressive 660 T20 appearances under his belt.

Narine has taken 536 wickets in T20 matches, with his best figures being five for 19. Additionally, he has scored 3736 runs, with his highest score being 79.

In the IPL, Narine has played 164 matches and taken an equal number of wickets, averaging at 25.90. 

Most T20 apperances

Kieron Pollard - 660 matches

Dwayne Bravo - 570 matches

Shoaib Malik - 542 matches

Sunil Narine - 500* matches

Andre Russell - 484* matches

