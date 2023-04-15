RCB vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Royal challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals

Source: Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lost their previous match by 1 wicket against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday (April 10). Despite scoring 212 in the first innings, Faf du Plessis’ side failed to defend the total as Chinnaswamy witnessed one of the most thrilling last ball finishes of the IPL 2023. With losing their previous home game Bangalore team would not want to give this one up again as the venue remains same for the home team. In previous matches the team was struggling with their bowling performance, mainly in the middle overs but with the return of Wanindu Hasaranga, the issue seems to be resolving. With just 1 win in three games RCB sits at the 8th position and would want to go up the order after the match against DC.

DC on the other side have a worst opening to IPL 2023 as David Warner’s side is the only winless team in the tournament. Their last game against Mumbai Indians (MI) did go to the last ball but Tim David’s full stretch dive ruined DC’s hopes to taste victory. Return of Mitchell Marsh in the team can be a sigh of relief as the all-rounder can help his team score big at Chinnaswamy and he can be useful in the middle overs too.

With 10th position in the points table DC would want to end their losing streak whereas RCB will look to climb up the table with a home win.

Live Streaming Details

When and Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Royal challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match on TV?

Royal challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to live stream Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

RCB vs DC Probable XIs:

RCB vs DC, Delhi Capitals probable XI: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

DC v RCB, Royal Challengers Bangalore probable XI: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, David Willey/Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj