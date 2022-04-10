Ramiz Raja's India-Pak 4-nation tournament proposal rejected, Jay Shah lands new ICC role

In a major development on Sunday, ICC effectively put an end to speculation regarding the proposal of Ramiz Raja, who has suggested a 4-nation tournament including India and Pakistan. ICC board unanimously rejected the proposal in its board meeting.

Another major development saw BCCI secretary Jay Shah being inducted into the ICC cricket committee.

Shah, who has been rumoured to be in contention for the post of ICC chairman, could face off against BCCI president Sourav Ganguly for the top job, as per multiple reports. For the moment, however, ICC have successfully convinced its chairman Gregor Barclay to complete his term till the end of October before the global body starts its nomination process to find a new chairman.

READ| IPL 2022: Athiya Shetty, father Suniel Shetty spotted supporting KL Rahul's LSG, pics go viral

The two-day board meeting which concluded in Dubai on Sunday was a win-win one for the Indian cricket board as Barclay's continuation till October gives it ample time to strategise whether it will field a candidate for the top post in the month of November.

Moreover, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja's ambitious proposal of conducting a four-nation tourney comprising India, Australia, England under the aegis of the ICC was unanimously rejected by the all-powerful board even though there was a projected revenue of USD 750 million for five years.

While the BCCI were reported to be unconvinced with Raja's proposal given India's cricket calendar being bloated further, due to their prior commitments, and the political tension between the two nations, being another stumbling block.

READ| New 'mystery girl' of IPL 2022 spotted during KKR vs DC match, check viral pics

Elsewhere, Raja's time as the PCB chief could also be coming to an end, as per multiple reports, as the political turmoil in Pakistan over Prime Minister Imran Khan's term could see Raja tender his resignation, given PCB chairman is a political appointee as Pakistan PMs are always Patron-in-chief of the board.

With Khan's tenure as Pakistan PM seemingly coming to an end, Raja, an appointee of Imran Khan, might be forced to tender his resignation in the current political climate.

With inputs from PTI