Meet 23-year-old, Indian origin NZ star player in World Cup 2023, named after legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid

Ravindra was born to Indian parents in Wellington, New Zealand. His father is a software system architect and founded the Hutt Hawks Club and is a huge fan of cricket.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 07:28 AM IST

Rachin Ravindra, whose name you may have first seen when he played for India against New Zealand in a Test match in November 2021, is now a legitimate white-ball player for New Zealand and is currently making his World Cup debut. 

In the opening match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad on Thursday, Rachin Ravindra took excellent advantage of his rise in the New Zealand batting order to smash his first century and lead his team to a thrilling victory over England. In Kane Williamson's absence, the 23-year-old was chosen to bat at No. 3, and he quickly amassed an undefeated 123 runs off just 93 deliveries. 

The partnership with Devon Conway New Zealand enjoyed a strong start to their campaign while England had no hope of a comeback in the game. 

Ravindra was born to Indian parents in Wellington, New Zealand. His parents, Ravi Krishnamurthy and Deepa Krishnamurthy are from India and you must have guessed that he has some relations to India by his name. The New Zealand star got his name ‘Rachin Ravindra’ from the legendary Indian batsmen, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid as his father was a huge fan. 

His father is a software system architect and founded the Hutt Hawks Club, moving from Bengaluru to New Zealand in the 1990s. 

Ravindra made his debut in the world of cricket when he was chosen for NZ Under 19 team. He later participated in the 2016 and 2018 U-19 World Cups. He won over everyone in New Zealand's domestic cricket and eventually made his T20I debut for his nation in 2021.

He competed in the 2018 U-19 World Cup as well, and he played against Bangladesh in his first T20I in 2021. He made his Test debut soon after and his ODI debut in 2023. He has so far participated in three tests, twelve ODIs, and eighteen T20 internationals. In the Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan, he stunned everyone with an outstanding 97-run knock.

In Ahmedabad, left-handed batsmen Conway (152) and Ravindra (123) put up an unbroken 273-run stand to help New Zealand defeat England's 282-9 total with 13.4 overs remaining. 

