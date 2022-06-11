Pakistan seals the series with a 120 runs victory over West Indies in the 2nd ODI

Pakistan vs West Indies

Spinner Mohammad Nawaz claimed 4/19 and pacer Mohammad Wasim bagged 3/34 after Imam-ul-Haq and skipper Babar Azam posted half-centu8ries as Pakistan thrashed West Indies by 120 runs in the second Day-Night One-day International here to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Imam-ul-Haq struck a run-a-ball 72 while Babar Azam scored a 93-ball 77 as Pakistan posted a par score of 275/8 in 50 overs electing to bat first at the Multan Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

In response, West Indies were skittled out for 155 in just 32.2 overs as left-arm spinner Nawaz and Wasim wreaked havoc with their middle and lower order after Shaheen Shah Afridi had struck the first blow on the last ball of the opening over by sending back opener Shai Hope for four. Shai Hope had struck a century in the previous match and helped West Indies reach a big score.

Kyle Mayers (33) and Shamarh Brooks raised 67 runs for the second wicket to resurrect the innings but Wasim castled him trying to hit across the line, ending his 25-ball stay for 33 that included four boundaries and two sixes.

The wicket on the last ball of the 10th over and the departure of Brandon King (0), bowled by Nawaz, who made one snake past the outside edge to hit the top of the off-stump, in the next over really set West Indies back.

Brooks and skipper Nicholas Pooran raised 30 runs for the fourth wicket but once Brooks, their top-scorer with 42 runs, was sent back by Nawaz, rapped on the pads while going for a sweep. The left-arm spinner followed it up with the wicket of Rovman Powell (10) and Pooran (25) in quick succession to end West Indies' hopes of making a match of it.