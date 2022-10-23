'Virat Kohli you are special': Pak cricket fraternity reacts to Pakistan's defeat in thrilling match against India

Image Credit: Twitter

Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2022 campaign began in a sad way, with a humiliating four-wicket loss to India at the MCG on Sunday (October 23).

Pakistan batted first and posted 159/8 in their given 20 overs, led by Shan Masood's 52 not out off 42 balls and Iftikhar Ahmed's 34-ball 51.

Hardik Pandya (3-30) and Arshdeep Singh (3-32) were India's best bowlers, each taking three wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1-22) and Mohammad Shami (1-25) both bowled well and took one wicket apiece.

In response, the Men in Blue surpassed the target on the final delivery as the contest came down to the wire. At one point, India was 31/4, but Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya put on a 113-run fifth-wicket stand to keep the hopes alive.

India needed 16 off left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz in the last over. While Hardik (40 off 37 balls) was out on the first delivery, Kohli remained calm and smacked Nawaz for a six and then sprinted three to put his team on the verge of victory.

Dinesh Karthik was stumped on the fifth ball, but Nawaz bowled wide, tying the game, and R Ashwin struck the last delivery for a four to secure the deal for India.

In the end, Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 off 53 balls (6 fours and 4 sixes). While his knock broke the heart of many Pakistan, Kohli was lauded for his match-winning prowess by the Pakistan cricket fraternity on Twitter.

Tough luck. This was a hard fought match for sure. These nail biters make this the biggest sports rivalry in the world. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 23, 2022

Champion batsman for a reason,special knock under pressure @imVkohli.. well fought pak team but it was just not enough at the end,cricket is winner at the end #PakVsInd October 23, 2022

Team Pakistan never mind.. u tried ur best but it was special innings from a very special player @imVkohli Congratulations @BCCI — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) October 23, 2022

Those two shots of @HarisRauf14 by king @imVkohli were just next level skill . Perhaps held the value in changing the match as two dismissals in wc 1992 final by legend @wasimakramlive . What a knock under pressure . Fourth seamer missed by @TheRealPCB . — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) October 23, 2022

These are the type of Matches we always ask for… An Absolute Great knock by @imVkohli The 2 sixes to haris was definitely the turning point seamer missed by @TheRealPCB Hardluck team #pakistan #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/ERwPeSNins — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) October 23, 2022

Special @imVkohli appreciation post. True testament to the statement that form is temporary, class is permanent. What a masterclass against all odds.#INDvPAK #T20WorldCup — Ahmad Shahzad (@iamAhmadshahzad) October 23, 2022

The game of nerves today but we had it on our side by 95% and then @imVkohli showed what a world class match winning innings looks like. Well played by both teams, great match! #PakVsInd — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 23, 2022

Hard luck boys you guys tried really hard till the last ball keep your chin high still long way to go,congratulations team india on great win The great @imVkohli just amazing #PakvsIndia #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/7qzsb6xC5p October 23, 2022

What a thrilling game it was…but in the end one has to win&one has to lose. @imVkohli you really are a special player unbelievable Tough luck @TheRealPCB you played well but i think in last 2 overs we lost the momentumGood lucklong way to go #T20WorldCup2022 #PakVsInd — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) October 23, 2022

