'Virat Kohli you are special': Pak cricket fraternity reacts to Pakistan's defeat in thrilling match against India

Virat Kohli put on a display with the bat as India won their first T20 World Cup 2022 match against Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 11:02 PM IST

Image Credit: Twitter

Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2022 campaign began in a sad way, with a humiliating four-wicket loss to India at the MCG on Sunday (October 23).

Pakistan batted first and posted 159/8 in their given 20 overs, led by Shan Masood's 52 not out off 42 balls and Iftikhar Ahmed's 34-ball 51.

Hardik Pandya (3-30) and Arshdeep Singh (3-32) were India's best bowlers, each taking three wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1-22) and Mohammad Shami (1-25) both bowled well and took one wicket apiece.

In response, the Men in Blue surpassed the target on the final delivery as the contest came down to the wire. At one point, India was 31/4, but Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya put on a 113-run fifth-wicket stand to keep the hopes alive.

India needed 16 off left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz in the last over. While Hardik (40 off 37 balls) was out on the first delivery, Kohli remained calm and smacked Nawaz for a six and then sprinted three to put his team on the verge of victory.

Dinesh Karthik was stumped on the fifth ball, but Nawaz bowled wide, tying the game, and R Ashwin struck the last delivery for a four to secure the deal for India.

In the end, Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 off 53 balls (6 fours and 4 sixes). While his knock broke the heart of many Pakistan, Kohli was lauded for his match-winning prowess by the Pakistan cricket fraternity on Twitter.

Check out the reactions:

