'You are the king': Indian cricket fraternity reacts as Virat Kohli powers India to a thrilling win over Pakistan

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli put on a display with the bat as India won their first T20 World Cup 2022 match against Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday (October 23).

Pakistan batted first and scored 159/8 in their 20 overs. Shan Masood led the way with 52 not out off 42 balls, while Iftikhar Ahmed finished with a 34-ball 51.

Hardik Pandya (3-30) and Arshdeep Singh (3-32) were India's best bowlers, each taking three wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1-22) and Mohammad Shami (1-25) both bowled well and took one wicket apiece.

In response, the Men in Blue were reeling at one point, down by 31/4. In the midst of the strain, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya contributed 113 runs for the fifth wicket to keep India in the game.

Kohli anchored the Indian innings and reached his half-century off 43 balls in the process. Following the landmark, the seasoned batter took the Pakistani assault to task.

Virat Kohli was the mastermind, and India scored 17 runs in the 18th over off Shaheen Afridi and 15 runs in the 19th over off Haris Rauf to complete the equation - 16 off the last 6 balls.

While Pandya was out on the first ball of the last over to Mohammad Nawaz, Kohli remained calm and smacked the left-arm spinner for a couple of sixes, putting India on the verge of victory.

Dinesh Karthik was stumped on the fifth ball, but Nawaz ended up delivering wide, tying the game, and R Ashwin struck the last delivery for a four to secure the deal for India.

For his masterful knock of 82 not out in 53 balls (6 fours and 4 sixes), Virat Kohli garnered rich praise from the Indian cricket fraternity on Twitter.

What a win. India handling the pressure brilliantly and Virat Kohli playing an innings for the ages. One of the best that one will ever see and a great win for Team India. Jai Hind #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/tJXzEKi71p October 23, 2022

When the kingdom falls, the king rises… Take a bow King Kohli. #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/aDdOJwoZnU — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) October 23, 2022

Take a bow @imVkohli An innings for the ages. Congratulations team India #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/Z4aXVfb2wV — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 23, 2022

