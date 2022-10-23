Here’s how Virat Kohli won the game in last 15 balls in India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup match

Image: Twitter

India and Pakistan clashed for the much-awaited Group of 12 game in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday, October 23. As expected it was one of the most exciting games of cricket you would have ever seen. Till the last two balls, nobody could have predicted the winner. There were so many turns and twists that kept everyone on the edge of their seats. Eventually, India won the match on the last ball, but a lot if drama happened before it.

Here, we have brought to you the ball by ball account of what happened in last 15 balls. How Virat Johli changed the game and then how luck favoured the brave.

17.3: Virat Kohli hit Shaheen Shah Afridi for a four in the long off area. Three fielders couldn’t stop the shot.

17.4: Kohli negotiated good pace with a gentle single. Hardik Pandya gets strike.

17.5: Not a clean shot. Pandya gets a single.

17.6: Afridi bowls in Kohli’s strong zone and the batsman gets a four. India reach 129/4.

18.1: Haris Rauf on attack. Pandya manages one run.

18.2: Kohli gets another single.

18.3: Pandya couldn’t connect. Misses the ball completely. No run.

18.4: Anothr lacklusture shot from Pandya for one run. India look far behind in the game.

18.5: Kohli hits a six with straight bat. The mot spectacular shot of the match. Unbelievable stroke play.

18.6: Another six and it has Kohli’s class written all over it. India at 144/4.

READ | Virat Kohli powers India to victory in dramatic contest against Pakistan

19.1: Mohammad Nawaz starts the last over. Pandya loses balance and his wicket, The match is still tilted in Pakistan’s favour.

19.2: Dinesh Karthik takes a single and hands it over to Virat Kohli.

19.3: Kohli gets two runs. Match in tense moments.

19.4: A full toss above waist. Goes for a six and a free hit as it is declared a no ball.

19.4: Wide ball. One run. Free hit continues.

19.4: Ball hits stump and the two batsmen take three runs.

19.5: Dinesh Karthik fails to judge the right length. He is run out. India need 2 more runs.

19.6: It’s a wide ball. R Ashwin leaves the ball.

19.6: All the fielders are closing in, so Ashwin hits it over the extra cover for a four. India win the match by scoring 160/6.