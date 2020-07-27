'One of the GREAT seasons': Kevin Pietersen says he enjoyed Premier League 2019-20 amid COVID-19 crisis

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and sports halting for three months, football made its way back and also ended its 2019-20 season on a good note.

With no crowd and a grand finale on Sunday, EPL saw Liverpool being crowned champions and Manchester United and Chelsea earning a place in next year's Champions League.

While fans enjoyed the tight Super Sunday, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen also expressed his happiness over the completed season.

Taking to Twitter he lauded Chelsea manager Frank Lampard as the club qualified for the Champions League after finishing fourth on the points table.

Pietersen wrote, "So, @ManUtd fans celebrating 3rd! @LFC celebrating to NO crowds! @Arsenal coming 8th! And my great buddy, Lampard, making the Champs League & could possibly WIN FA Cup without spending big money and in his first campaign with a young team. One of the GREAT seasons!".

On Sunday, Chelsea defeated Wolves 2-0 while Manchester United secured 2-0 win over Leicester City in their final clash of the season.

Liverpool and Manchester City had already secured a spot in the next season's Champions League and three clubs namely Chelsea, Manchester United and Leicester City were fighting to claim the remaining two spots.

Manchester United and Chelsea both have 66 points, finishing on the third and fourth spots respectively.

The top two clubs, Liverpool and Manchester City, also registered a win in their final 2019-2020 Premier League fixtures. Liverpool thrashed Newcastle 3-1 while Manchester City vanquished Norwich City 5-0.

Liverpool, who have 99 points, lifted the Premier League trophy on July 23 after they played their final home match of the recently concluding season