NZ vs ENG: Jofra Archer shares desire to bowl super over again for England against New Zealand during 5th T20I

Venues changed, a few players changed but the match between New Zealand and England ending in a super over will never change.

After rain and wet outfield delayed the toss, Eoin Morgan won it and elected to field first. With the series squared at 2-2, both New Zealand and England hit the pitch to clinch the five-match T20I series.

However, when it comes to these two teams, winning easily is not acceptable. The Kiwis set a mammoth target of 147 after scoring 146 in just 11 overs.

The English batsmen struggled at first but managed to score the runs which got them to a tie. In an absolute Sunday Deja Vu, the match went into a super over and one of England's star pacers at the World Cup 2019 shared a post on social media which got the fans giggling.

Jofra Archer took to Twitter on Sunday to share yet another one of witty posts which caught a lot of attraction.

"Taxi? Take me to the ground," his post read on Twitter.

With setting an 18 run target, Guptill and Seifert could not manage to score as the Blackcaps even lost a wicket. de Grandomme too was not able to recover from the damage done and England won the super over, by a fine margin this time.

These two teams will never disappoint you in shorter formats and netizens soon reacted about the game.

During the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup final, Jofra successfully defended 16 runs for the hosts in the super over to help his side lift the holy grail of cricket.