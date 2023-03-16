Search icon
‘Never thought you would do this’: Pakistan star player recalls being getting embarrassed after sledging Tendulkar

Sachin being a calm composed batter walked up to him and said very politely 'Saqi...I never thought you'd do this’. According to the off-spinner, this line got him so much that for the next four overs he couldn't take it out of his head which gave Sachin good time to get set on the crease.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 01:53 PM IST

Source: Twitter

India and Pakistan had been rivals on the cricket grounds for ages and there has always been verbal banter going on during the matches. We have heard a lot about rivalries between Sachin-Shoaib or Gambhir- Afridi in the past decades. During the 90s there was also a battle of ball and bat between Indian star batter Sachin Tendulkar and Pakistan legendary off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq. 

But recently, ex-Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq recalled his banter with the Master Blaster. Mushtaq said that there was a time when he used extremely harsh words for Sachin while he was bowling to him. Sachin being a calm composed batter walked up to him and said very politely 'Saqi...I never thought you'd do this’. According to the off-spinner, this line got him so much that for the next four overs he couldn't take it out of his head which gave Sachin good time to get set on the crease.

Saqlain who played 49 tests and 169 ODIs was once asked, how does he rate this rivalry. He replied “I would say it was 50-50. I dismissed him multiple times but he also took me to the cleaners. At times he scored a hundred in a difficult situation. It was like a dangal going on between us.” 

Saqlain who invented ‘Doosra’ feels that Tendulkar was one of the best to pick his doosra. He said, “Sachin’s eye is god gifted as he picks my ball even before my stride and his foot movement was flawless.” He also said that Tendulkar's eye was razor sharp.“Rahul (Dravid) too was very good, Azhar paaji also”. He said.

As history says, the rivalries between players are mostly on the playing field and they eventually become good friends when they are away from the playing ground.

