Netizens want Sanju Samson to make the full use of opportunity as he is added to India's playing XI against West Indies

West Indies won the toss and opted to field first in the 4th T20I match and the Indian skipper made 3 changes to the team.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 09:27 PM IST

In the 4th T20I match between India and West Indies, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma made 3 changes to his team from the previous game as he brought back Sanju Samson, Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel in the playing XI in place of Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer.

READ: West Indies win the toss and opt to field first, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel and Sanju Samson added in the playing XI

As soon as the news of Sanju Samson playing the match came out, fans were overwhelmed with this news and they reacted on social media. Check out some of the reactions.

Meanwhile, After coming to bat first, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav opened the batting for the Indian team and gave the Indian team a flying start.  The duo added 53 runs for the first wicket within 5 overs. But India lost 2 quick wickets after that as Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were dismissed in quick succession.

READ: CWG 2022: Nikhat Zareen beats Savannah Stubley from England in the semi-final clash, aims for Gold

As we type, Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda are on the crease and the Indian team has scored 77 runs for a loss of 2 wickets at the end of 8 overs.

