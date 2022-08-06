Netizens want Sanju Samson to make the full use of opportunity as he is added to India's playing XI against West Indies

Sanju Samson

In the 4th T20I match between India and West Indies, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma made 3 changes to his team from the previous game as he brought back Sanju Samson, Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel in the playing XI in place of Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer.

As soon as the news of Sanju Samson playing the match came out, fans were overwhelmed with this news and they reacted on social media. Check out some of the reactions.

Sanju Samson playing for India in the 4th T20.



Golden Chance for @IamSanjuSamson

Man Pray for you

Do something special

We want to see you in World Cup#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/yoV3DZk7gI — Mollywood Exclusive (@Mollywoodfilms) August 6, 2022

Come on Sanju grab it, make the most of it and push them to book a ticket for you as well to Australia!!



He is still in the scheme of things for the T20 world cup. #SanjuSamson #INDvsWI #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/hjotOYvLrE August 6, 2022

Meanwhile, After coming to bat first, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav opened the batting for the Indian team and gave the Indian team a flying start. The duo added 53 runs for the first wicket within 5 overs. But India lost 2 quick wickets after that as Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were dismissed in quick succession.

As we type, Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda are on the crease and the Indian team has scored 77 runs for a loss of 2 wickets at the end of 8 overs.