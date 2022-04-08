Netizens trend Yuzvendra Chahal, ask him to REVEAL name of cricketer who 'hung' him from 15th floor balcony

Recalling his horrifying and near-death experience, Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer opened up about a scary incident that he had been through during the 2013 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he was with the Mumbai Indians (MI). He recalled how one of his teammates back then had taken him to the balcony and hung him from the 15th floor of a building.

In a video shared by the Rajasthan Royals, Chahal was seen talking about the incident with his fellow teammate Ravichandran Ashwin.

"I never told this story, from today everyone will know. I never shared this. This dates back to 2013 when I was with Mumbai Indians we had a match in Bangalore. There was a get-together after that. So there was a player who was very drunk, I won’t say his name. He was very drunk, he was looking at me for a long time and he just called me and he took me outside and he hung me on the balcony," said Chahal in the video.

"And my hands were around him, like this (behind the neck). Had I lost my grip, I was on the 15th floor. Suddenly many people who were there came and they handled it. I kind of fainted, they gave me water. Then I realized how responsible we need to be when we go anywhere. So this was one incident where I felt I made a narrow escape. Had there been slightest of mistakes, I would’ve fallen down," he explained.

Soon after netizens took to social media and started trending #YuzvendraChahal and asked him to reveal the cricketer's name. Fans stated that they would want that player to be suspended for the bullying.

The incident has only come to light because Chahal has spoken about it. Towards the end of the video also, the spinner can be seen finishing his story with a smile on his face.