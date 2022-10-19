Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

NAM vs UAE Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Namibia vs UAE Match 10, T20 World Cup 2022

Check out all the details related to dream11 for Namibia's final qualifying match against the UAE in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 07:26 PM IST

NAM vs UAE Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Namibia vs UAE Match 10, T20 World Cup 2022
UAE Cricket Team

Namibia and the United Arab Emirates will square off in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match 10 on Thursday, October 23.

Namibia’s victory over Sri Lanka by 55 runs didn’t last long as they fell to the Netherlands by 5 wickets in their subsequent match. They need to win this game in order to advance since their qualification is still in doubt. They have two points, which puts them in second place overall.

READ: Sachin Tendulkar picks his semi-finalists for the ICC T20 World Cup, names New Zealand as 'Dark Horse'

The United Arab Emirates, on the other side, lost both of their games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka and are now eliminated from the qualification round. The batter’s failure was costly for the team despite the fact that the bowlers justified their duties well. They have zero points and a net run rate of -2.028, placing them last in Group A.

NAM vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Team

Wicket-keepers: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Gerhard Merwe Erasmus, Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad (vc)

All-rounders: David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck

Bowlers:  Bernard Scholtz (c) , Ben Shikongo, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique

NAM vs UAE Probable Playing XIs

Namibia: Michael van Lingen, Divan la Cock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Stephan Baard, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

United Arab Emirates: Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri, Aryan Lakra, CP Rizwan (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Basil Hameed, Aayan Khan, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

READ: Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, match 9, T20 World Cup 2022: Live streaming, pitch and weather report

Match Overview

Date & Time: Thursday, October 20 at 1:30 PM (IST)

Venue: GMHBA Stadium, South Geelong, Victoria

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Ek Villian Returns, Sita Ramam, Duranga, Cuttputlli, OTT releases to binge-watch
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in sequin saree, Alia Bhatt flaunts her baby bump in sheer pink top
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan, Gurmeet Choudhary, Mika Singh bid goodbye to Bappa during Ganpati Visarjan
World Photography Day 2022: Amazon offers sale up to 65% on cameras, gimbals, ring lights, tripods and more
Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: Indian players who have scored centuries across all 3 formats
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lucknow: Class 7 girl raped by 20-year-old Instagram friend in Lohia Park, accused arrested in Kanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.