NAM vs UAE Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Namibia vs UAE Match 10, T20 World Cup 2022

Namibia and the United Arab Emirates will square off in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match 10 on Thursday, October 23.

Namibia’s victory over Sri Lanka by 55 runs didn’t last long as they fell to the Netherlands by 5 wickets in their subsequent match. They need to win this game in order to advance since their qualification is still in doubt. They have two points, which puts them in second place overall.

The United Arab Emirates, on the other side, lost both of their games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka and are now eliminated from the qualification round. The batter’s failure was costly for the team despite the fact that the bowlers justified their duties well. They have zero points and a net run rate of -2.028, placing them last in Group A.

NAM vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Team

Wicket-keepers: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Gerhard Merwe Erasmus, Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad (vc)

All-rounders: David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck

Bowlers: Bernard Scholtz (c) , Ben Shikongo, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique

NAM vs UAE Probable Playing XIs

Namibia: Michael van Lingen, Divan la Cock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Stephan Baard, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

United Arab Emirates: Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri, Aryan Lakra, CP Rizwan (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Basil Hameed, Aayan Khan, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

Match Overview

Date & Time: Thursday, October 20 at 1:30 PM (IST)

Venue: GMHBA Stadium, South Geelong, Victoria