Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, match 9, T20 World Cup 2022: Live streaming, pitch and weather report

Netherlands Cricket Team

Match 9 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will see Sri Lanka take on the Netherlands. Simonds Stadium in Geelong will play host to this exciting Group A fixture on Thursday.

Sri Lanka bounced back to beat the United Arab Emirates (UAE) comprehensively in their second clash after losing to Namibia in their opening encounter. The big win over the UAE has helped them boost their net run rate and keep their Super 12 hopes alive

Meanwhile, the Dutch side is having an excellent tournament so far. They have already beaten UAE and Namibia but will face a tougher challenge in front of the former T20 champions. To note, the Netherlands have never defeated Sri Lanka in the past.

Match Details

Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong

Date and Time: October 20, 9:30 AM IST

Telecast & Live Streaming: Star Sports Network

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Simonds Stadium has assisted the slow bowlers so far. The batters will need to make the most of the field restrictions and try to score as many as they can. The skipper winning the toss might look to bowl first.

Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (Wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan Liyanagamage, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c & wk), Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren