Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, match 9, T20 World Cup 2022: Live streaming, pitch and weather report

Match 9 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will see Sri Lanka take on the Netherlands. Simonds Stadium in Geelong will play host to this exciting Group A fixture on Thursday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 06:33 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, match 9, T20 World Cup 2022: Live streaming, pitch and weather report
Netherlands Cricket Team

Match 9 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will see Sri Lanka take on the Netherlands. Simonds Stadium in Geelong will play host to this exciting Group A fixture on Thursday.

READ: SL vs NED Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sri Lanka vs Netherland Match 8, T20 World Cup 2022

Sri Lanka bounced back to beat the United Arab Emirates (UAE) comprehensively in their second clash after losing to Namibia in their opening encounter. The big win over the UAE has helped them boost their net run rate and keep their Super 12 hopes alive

Meanwhile, the Dutch side is having an excellent tournament so far. They have already beaten UAE and Namibia but will face a tougher challenge in front of the former T20 champions. To note, the Netherlands have never defeated Sri Lanka in the past. 

Match Details

Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong 

Date and Time: October 20, 9:30 AM IST

Telecast & Live Streaming: Star Sports Network

READ: Former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin’s father Mohammad Azizuddin passes away

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Simonds Stadium has assisted the slow bowlers so far. The batters will need to make the most of the field restrictions and try to score as many as they can. The skipper winning the toss might look to bowl first. 

Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (Wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan Liyanagamage, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c & wk), Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Ek Villian Returns, Sita Ramam, Duranga, Cuttputlli, OTT releases to binge-watch
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in sequin saree, Alia Bhatt flaunts her baby bump in sheer pink top
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan, Gurmeet Choudhary, Mika Singh bid goodbye to Bappa during Ganpati Visarjan
World Photography Day 2022: Amazon offers sale up to 65% on cameras, gimbals, ring lights, tripods and more
Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: Indian players who have scored centuries across all 3 formats
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lucknow: Class 7 girl raped by 20-year-old Instagram friend in Lohia Park, accused arrested in Kanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.