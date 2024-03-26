MI vs SRH, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League 2024 match 8 to be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash in the eighth match of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday (March 27). Both teams kicked off the season with losses. SRH faced Kolkata Knight Riders and fell short by four runs in a high-scoring encounter at the Eden Gardens. Meanwhile, MI started their campaign against Gujarat Titans and endured a narrow six-run loss against the finalists from last year.

Live streaming details

What date IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will take place on Wednesday, March 27

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the SRH vs MI Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match online?

The live streaming of all the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website

Pitch Report

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad won't provide much movement for the new ball bowlers in the beginning. The batters are expected to have a good time due to the even bounce, especially in the early overs. Spin bowlers might have an important role to play here because the pitch tends to offer decent turn all day long. Additionally, seamers who can bowl cutters and slow balls could be effective in this venue.

Weather forcast

The weather forecast for the SRH vs MI IPL 2024 match on Thursday predicts hot and humid conditions during the daytime. The temperature is expected to reach around 40 degrees Celsius, with mostly sunny and very warm weather as per Accuweather

Predicted Playing XI

SRH: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klassen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markand

MI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya (c), Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah