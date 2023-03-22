Search icon
'End of ODI career': Memes galore as Suryakumar Yadav registers third consecutive golden duck in IND vs AUS ODI series

Suryakumar Yadav's performance in the three-match ODI series against Australia was nothing short of disappointing

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 10:01 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

Suryakumar Yadav registered a golden duck in the third One-Day International (ODI) against Australia on March 22 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

In the 36th over of India's innings, the right-handed batter was bowled by Ashton Agar. The left-arm spinner delivered a flatter, quicker ball that skidded off the deck. Despite the batter staying on the leg side and attempting to play off the back foot, the ball beat the inside edge and hit the stumps.

Suryakumar Yadav's performance in the three-match ODI series against Australia was nothing short of disappointing. With his dismissal in the final match, Yadav set an unwanted record of three consecutive golden ducks. It's worth noting that he had previously fallen prey to Mitchell Starc in the first two ODIs.

The fans were understandably frustrated with Yadav's poor performance and took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

Check out the reactions here:

After Yadav's dismissal, the home team's score was reduced to 185/6 while chasing a target of 270 in the series decider. 

Earlier in the day, Team India delivered a clinical bowling performance, resulting in Australia being bundled out for 269 in 49 overs. Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav were the standout performers, taking three wickets each, while Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj bagged two each. Mitchell Marsh was the top scorer for the visitors, with 47 runs off as many balls, including eight boundaries and a maximum. 

