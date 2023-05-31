Meet Utkarsha Pawar, Ruturaj Gaikwad's cricketer girlfriend spotted celebrating CSK's IPL win with MS Dhoni | Photo: Instagram

The final game of IPL 2023 covered a thrilling contest between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, with CSK winning the championship for the fifth time. CSK's victory was the result of a nail-biting final over, and players were seen rejoicing with their loved ones after the win.

With his girlfriend Utkarsha Pawar, Ruturaj Gaikwad was seen celebrating his team's victory. Other CSK players were also seen taking pictures with the IPL 2023 trophy, including MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, and others.

Who is Utkarsha Pawar?

Utkarsha Amar Pawar is a 24-year-old pace bowler for the Maharashtra women's cricket team. Utkarsha hails from Pune and has earned 5 wickets out of 10 matches in her domestic cricket career. At age 11, she began playing cricket. She attends the Pune-based Institute of Nutrition and Fitness Sciences (INFS), DialyO reported.

READ | ‘CSK IPL 2023 win credit goes to BJP…’: Tamil Nadu BJP chief's comment sparks row

According to media reports, Ruturaj Gaikwad, a player for CSK, and Utkarsha Pawar have been dating for two years and are getting married in June of this year. Utkarsha Amar Pawar, Gaikwad's girlfriend, was present to support Ruturaj when CSK won the IPL 2023 championship on May 29 by beating Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Along with Gaikwad, she was seen with the trophy, and in one of her social media photos, she and Gaikwad can be seen seated next to CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Despite being seen together in a gym last year, Ruturaj Gaikwad hasn't uploaded any pictures of Utkarsha to social media as his love life remains a mystery.

Over the years, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been linked to a number of actresses, but in May 2021, he engaged in online communication with Sayali Sanjeev, a Maratha actress, which sparked speculation about a possible relationship between the two.