Sri Lanka vs India: Live streaming, when and where to watch IND vs SL, 1st ODI and other details

The ODI series which was scheduled for July 13 was postponed due to COVID-19 cases in the Lankan camp. BCCI and SLC had jointly confirmed that the series had been postponed.

Two members of the Sri Lanka team including batting coach Grant Flower tested positive for COVID-19 after their return from England. The entire England squad had to be quarantined due to 7 COVID cases in the camp.

The young and enthusiastic brigade of India, led by Shikhar Dhawan will see some of the emerging players of the domestic circuit. They have been included in the squad and would be eyeing to make their debut in the side.

Sri Lanka will be led by Dasun Shanaka and this will a good opportunity for him to rise against all odds and prove his mettle.

In the ICC Men's ODI rankings, India is currently ranked 4th while Sri Lanka is standing at the 9th spot.

When will Sri Lanka vs India match start?

Sri Lanka vs India match will begin at 3:00 PM IST on Sunday (July 18).

Where will Sri Lanka vs India match be played?

Sri Lanka vs India match will be played at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs India match?

Sri Lanka vs India match will be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka vs India match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the Sony LIV.

Squads

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice Captain), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh.