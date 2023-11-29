Headlines

Jasprit Bumrah could be hurt with Hardik Pandya’s return to Mumbai Indians: Srikkanth

Former India opener Kris Srikkanth has shared his views on Jasprit Bumrah's cryptic post on Instagram which has sparked outrage among fans on social media.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 05:17 PM IST

On November 28, Jasprit Bumrah stirred the online community with a mysterious Instagram story that read, "Silence is sometimes the best answer." While the context remained unclear, fans swiftly linked it to Hardik Pandya's move back to Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians officially announced the trade, acquiring Hardik from Gujarat Titans for a substantial 15 crore on November 27. Speculations arose that Bumrah might be dissatisfied with the development, with reports suggesting he even unfollowed MI on Instagram.

Reacting to Bumrah's cryptic post, Krishnamachari Srikkanth shared his perspective, suggesting that Bumrah could be hurt by Hardik's trade. Srikkanth acknowledged Bumrah's unique standing as a cricketer excelling in both Tests and white-ball formats. Having played a pivotal role in the recent World Cup and even captaining the Test side during the 2022 series against England, Bumrah might be grappling with mixed emotions.

Srikkanth speculated that Bumrah might harbor regrets or feel hurt, staying loyal to MI while witnessing the celebration of someone who left and returned. Additionally, Bumrah might perceive it as unfair that Hardik is now being elevated to a prominent status within the franchise. Srikkanth expressed these views in a video on his YouTube channel.

