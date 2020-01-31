ISL 2019-20, Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for MCFC vs NEUFC

Mumbai City FC will look to climb among the top four when they host NorthEast United FC.

Mumbai are currently placed fifth on the Indian Super League (ISL) table and can leapfrog Odisha FC in the fourth position and go two points clear with a victory over the visitors.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: My Dream11 Team

Chermiti, M. Grgić, A. Singh, Aboue, R. Fernandes, A. Gyan, P. Triadis, N. Kadam, Defender Bose, Defender K. Heerings and Defender M. Komorski.



Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Probable Playing 11

MCFC: Amrinder Singh, Subashish Bose, Pratik Chowdhary, Mato Grgic, Sarthak Golui, Diego Carlos, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Serge Kevyn Aboue Angoue, Mohamed Larbi, Amine Chermiti.

NEUFC: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Rakesh Pradhan, Kai Heerings, Mislav Komorski, Reagan Singh, Lalengmawia, Nikhil Kadam, Martin Chaves, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Simon Lundevall, Andy Keogh.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Match details

The match will be played on January 31, 2020, Friday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.