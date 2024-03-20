IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Performers list, date, time, venue, live streaming - All you need to know

The opening match of this exciting season will feature a face-off between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The highly anticipated 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to commence on March 22. The opening match of this exciting season will feature a face-off between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the iconic Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Prior to this thrilling encounter, a grand opening ceremony has been meticulously planned to set the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable season of cricket.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has spared no effort in ensuring that the IPL 2024 opening ceremony is a spectacle to remember. The official IPL website has officially confirmed the lineup of esteemed artists who will grace the event with their performances and inaugurate the new season in style.

Renowned Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar, known for their dynamic on-screen presence as the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan duo, are set to captivate the audience with their electrifying performances. In addition, the legendary Oscar award-winning composer AR Rahman and the National Award-winning singer Sonu Nigam will also be adding their musical talents to the festivities. A poster shared by the IPL's official website has confirmed the participation of these esteemed artists.

"The stage is set, the lights are bright, and the stars are ready to shine at the #TATAIPL 2024 Opening Ceremony! Get ready for an unforgettable fusion of cricket and entertainment ft. a stellar lineup!" read their caption.

The stage is set, the lights are bright, and the stars are ready to shine at the #TATAIPL 2024 Opening Ceremony!



Get ready for an unforgettable fusion of cricket and entertainment ft. a stellar lineup!



22nd March

6:30 PM onwards pic.twitter.com/7POPthFITx — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 20, 2024

Live Streaming details

When will IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony take place?

IPL 2024 opening ceremony is expected to start around 6:30 pm IST, on March 22, before CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opening game.

Where will IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony take place?

IPL 2024 opening ceremony will take place at Chennai's MA Chidambaram International Cricket Stadium.

Where to watch IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live?

The opening ceremony will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Besides, live streaming will also be done on the Jio Cinema app and its website.

Also read| How rich is Smriti Mandhana from her boyfriend Palash Muchhal? She got cheque worth crores after RCB's WPL win

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app here